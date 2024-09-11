Arsenal the latest of two Premier League sides to show interest in 21-year-old La Liga midfielder

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra seemed destined to leave this summer, but ended up staying at Mestalla in the end. However that does not mean the interest in the 21-year-old has died down.

Guerra attracted interest from Girona, Real Sociedad and Barcelona earlier on this summer, but it was Atletico Madrid who agreed a €30m deal with Valencia to sign the young talent. However in order to get the move for Joao Felix to leave for Chelsea to go through, Los Rojiblancos decided to go for Conor Gallagher instead.

Originally, Manchester United and Newcastle United had enquired about Guerra last season, yet Caught Offside have information that his latest suitors in England are Arsenal and Aston Villa. It is noted that Arsenal would be the preferred destination of the two, as Mikel Arteta considers younger replacements for Thomas Partey and Jorginho midfield.

Guerra is set for an important season at Valencia, after a difficult start to the year, which sees them sitting bottom. He impressed plenty during the calendar year of 2023, but the second half of last season saw some of the inconsistencies of youth peak through, and Guerra will want to consolidate his quality this season.