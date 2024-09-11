Atletico Madrid Mallorca

WATCH: Argentina humbled by James Rodriguez as Brazil enter into crisis with Paraguay defeat

Another listless Brazil performance and a worse result has veteran coach Dorival Junior under pressure, as they suffered a first defeat to Paraguay in 16 years.

Already they were not in good shape going into these qualifiers, and only a deflected effort from Rodrygo Goes won them the match against Ecuador last week. He and Endrick Felipe started on the bench, but even when they joined Vinicius Junior they were unable to break down a stubborn Paraguay. The latter was frustrated all game, double-marked by the defence.

Their winning goal was gifted to them by a brilliant Diego Gomez effort in the 20th minute, and Brazil finished the match with five strikers on the pitch. It leaves Paraguay just a point behind Brazil, level with Bolivia and just behind Venezuela. The Selecao are separated from the non-qualifying spots by just a point.

Meanwhile reigning Copa America and World Cup champions Argentina were also humbled by Colombia, who got a small piece of revenge for their final defeat. New Rayo Vallecano signing James Rodriguez assisted Yerson Mosquera’s far-post header to open the scoring, and then converted the winning penalty.

Nicolas Gonzalez had equalised for an Argentina side without Lionel Messi, but with Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso coming on. Sevilla’s Gonzalo Montiel was replaced by Nahuel Molina, who joined his Atletico Madrid teammates Julian Alvarez and Rodrigo de Paul in the fray. RCD Mallorca’s Johan Mojica was on the winning side.

The Albiceleste have the comfort of remaining top of the qualifying group on 18 points, suffering their second defeat. They are being reeled in by Colombia though, who are just two points back, while Uruguay’s draw with Venezuela means they are three points back.

