Analysis: Should Real Madrid try to make William Saliba their club record signing?

Real Madrid have a rather small squad, and that has already been exposed in the early stages of this season. In midfield, they only have two fit players: Federico Valverde and Luka Modric. In defence, it’s about as bad, with Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao being the only viable natural centre-back options until David Alaba returns from his ACL injury, which may not happen until 2025.

Central defence has been an issue for Real Madrid since the start of last season. In 2023-24, Carlo Ancelotti only had Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as options for the vast majority of the campaign, which led to Aurelien Tchouameni being drafted in on several occasions. In the long run, this is something that they will surely hope to avoid.

Real Madrid failed to sign Leny Yoro in the summer, as the teenager decided on a move to Manchester United. An alternative was surprisingly not sought, so it’s very likely that the situation will be re-assessed in 2025.

When that comes, it will be interesting to see who – if anyone – is pursued. A player that can be a long-term option would surely be the best solution, as Yoro would have been. While a new centre-back is needed anyway, it should be taken into account that Rudiger and Alaba are both the wrong side of 30, so they will need to be replaced in the coming years.

William Saliba has been linked recently, and it’s obvious to say that he would be an outstanding signing for Real Madrid. He fits the transfer policy perfectly: he’s young, not fully established and has room for becoming even better than he already is.

The only problem is that he would be very expensive. It’s been reported that Arsenal would demand upwards of €120m, and if Real Madrid were to pay slightly above this, it would make him their record signing, surpassing Eden Hazard, who himself cost in the region of €120m.

If Real Madrid have the money to pay this, and personal terms can be agreed with Saliba, then this would be a no-brainer. He’s already one of the best central defenders in the world, and there’s no doubt that he will be out on his own in the next few years. Los Blancos officials will surely be aware of this.

Saliba is obviously more established than someone like Yoro, so it makes sense for him to be significantly more expensive. However, Real Madrid can surely afford to sign him, given the lack of spending this summer. Surely it would be worth it to splash out?