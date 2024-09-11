2025 departure not ruled out for Real Madrid star despite impending contract renewal

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Andriy Lunin had agreed a new four-year contract with Real Madrid. The news came as a shock to many, as it was expected that he would leave the club as a free agent next summer, when his current deal is due to expire.

Lunin has the starting goalkeeper for most of last season when Thibaut Courtois was injured, but with the Belgian back, he is set to return to being a backup option. Despite this, he is keen to ensure his continuity at Real Madrid.

However, Lunin could still end up leaving Real Madrid next summer even with this renewal, say The Athletic.

🚩 Lunin is set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid until 2028, as reported by @marca. The GK seriously considered leaving, but no option was good enough. The current renewal does not mean that he cannot leave in the next windows.@TheAthleticFC https://t.co/LnR9XJnaeR — Guillermo Rai (@GuillermoRai_) September 11, 2024

It would make sense for Real Madrid not to stand in Lunin’s way, if he does want to leave. His renewal now means that he cannot leave for free, so a transfer fee would be received – Florentino Perez will be delighted about that.