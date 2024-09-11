Atletico Madrid

14-year-old sensation training with Atletico Madrid first team

With many players away with their respective national teams over the last 10 days, youth players have had the opportunity to be temporarily promoted to first team squads across La Liga. Atletico Madrid are included in this, and they have a very special case.

As per Marca, Ruben Gomez has been called upon by Diego Simeone in recent days. The absences of Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth made it necessary for his promotion, but what makes this case so special is that he is only 14 years of age.

Gomez is very highly-regarded by Atleti officials, hence the (temporary) promotion. He turns 15 on Thursday, but already he has made his mark on the first team.

Gomez has been with Atletico Madrid at U16 level this season, and although he has been involved in training this week, it’s likely that a permanent first team place is a long way away for him. However, it will have felt closer in the last few days.

