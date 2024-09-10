When will Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal meet on the pitch? Rough date set for La Finalissima

Spain are arguably the most exciting side in international football currently, and the prospect of them taking on not only the Copa America champions, but also the reigning world champions, Argentina, is a mouthwatering one. La Finalissima will make that happen in 2025.

While originally it had been thought it might take place in June, the fact that FIFA’s World Club Cup is scheduled for shortly after the end of the European club season is an obstacle to that. According to Gaston Edul, as quoted by Sport, La Finalissima will take place in March of 2025 now.

The revived competition, also held by Argentina following a 3-0 victory over Italy in 2023, will be full of narrative, with Lionel Messi facing his heir apparent at Barcelona in Lamine Yamal, Messi would also be facing his long-time home country for the first time in a competitive match.

It is not yet clear where the match will take place, although in theory it is due to take place in South America this time round. Wembley, the first host of the event, and the USA are not ruled out as potential venues for the clash though.