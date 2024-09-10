WATCH: Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz scores unbelievable 93rd minute-winner for Morocco

Real Madrid will be grateful that the international break is on the verge of ending, given the frequent complaints about the injury situation, but Brahim Diaz has been one of the few enjoying himself.

The 25-year-old was in action for Morocco over the international break, and scored during Morocco’s 4-1 win over Gabon last week. He was only employed for 33 minutes on Monday night, but came up with a brilliant winner for the Atlas Lions against Lesotho, breaking the deadlock in the 93rd minute to gift them the victory.

Kylian Mbappe might have come in for criticism this international break, but nobody can question the form of Brahim Diaz, who came up with this 93rd-minute winner for Morocco. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/SxcuY8cR0w — Football España (@footballespana_) September 10, 2024

It was his second goal in six caps for Morocco, while Arda Guler gave an assist to hat-trick hero Kerem Akturtoglu in Turkiye’s 3-1 win over Finland. It takes his total to three assists and two goals in his eight caps for his country.

Meanwhile Kylian Mbappe did not start for France against Belgium in their 2-0 Nations League win after heavy criticism. Manager Didier Deschamps defended him after the game, having sent Mbappe on for the final 23 minutes of the match.

Dani Carvajal played 180 minutes in Spain’s clashes, but Fede Valverde has returned early after picking up a one-game suspension with Uruguay. Only Endrick Felipe, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior remain on international duty with Brazil – they face Paraguay on Tuesday night.