Victor Font calls on Joan Laporta to bring forward Barcelona presidential election to 2025

Joan Laporta has been under big pressure at Barcelona in recent weeks, following a massively underwhelming summer transfer window. He had promised much at the beginning of the summer, but in the end, only Dani Olmo could be signed for the first team as a senior player.

One person that is looking to apply further pressure on to Laporta is Victor Font, who is projected to go up against him in the next Barcelona presidential election – that is scheduled for 2026, although Fort has called for it to be brought forward by 12 months, as per Marca.

“We ask the board to call elections in the summer of 2025. We need the change (of president) to be made as soon as possible.”

Font also proceeded to deliver a scathing assessment of Laporta’s tenure.

“Without a doubt, it is one of the worst administrations in recent times.”

It’s could end up being a big season for Barcelona, who have started well in La Liga. Laporta will hope that the good times continue, as it would alleviate the pressure on him for whenever the presidential election does take place.