Valencia teammate hits out at Rafa Mir – “It is a lack of respect for the club and the fans”

There has been a rather large cloud hanging over Valencia since last week. Rafa Mir had been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, and although he was released a couple of days later, he remains under investigation.

Valencia are also looking into the matter, and in the meantime, Mir has been excluded from the first team. He is also expected to receive a heavy fine from the club in the coming weeks.

Pepelu has become the first Valencia player, outwith Mir himself, to address the situation. He did not pull his punches when speaking about his teammate, as per Marca.

“It is a lack of respect for the club and the fans that cannot be tolerated. It’s a difficult situation for him. And I hope and wish that he has learned and that obviously it will never happen again.

“We are not in a situation for this kind of thing. The coach has made it clear to him, and the club too. He is aware that he has done things very badly.”

Mir has denied any wrongdoing, and the respective investigations will continue for the time being.