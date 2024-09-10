Toni Kroos launches football club in Madrid

During the summer, Toni Kroos’ retirement from professional football was confirmed. The 34-year-old shocked many with his decision to walk away at the end of last season, but it is one that he is at peace with.

Baring that in mind, Kroos has now started life after football. He still intends to be involved in football, and that is shown in the creation of his own club, as reported by Marca.

In recent weeks, Kroos has spoken with officials at the Royal Madrid Football Federation and the Encinas de Boadilla Club. The former organisation has now approved the launching of the new club, which is expected to be targeted towards children keen to get involved in football.

Real Madrid would dearly love to have Kroos in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad right now, given their injury woes in midfield. However, they do not have him, and he will instead be exploring his passion for football through another avenue.