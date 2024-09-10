Sevilla could be without key player for three matches following “FIFA Virus” injury

Last week, it was reported that Loic Bade had picked up an injury. The 24-year-old defender had been on international duty with France, but his dream of making his Les Bleus defeat went up in smoke for the time being.

Bade is a key player for Sevilla, so his absence is a big blow for them. As per Marca, it’s a slight muscle injury, and the nature of it means that he should only be out of action for approximately two weeks.

Sevilla head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta will have to make do without Bade for fixtures against Getafe and Alaves, while he could also be unavailable for Real Valladolid’s visit to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in a couple of weeks’ time.

There’s no doubt that Bade is a key player for Sevilla, and that’s amplified by the club’s decision to tie him down to a new five-year contract. They will be praying that he can return before that match against Valladolid.