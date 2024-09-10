Real Madrid to get two players back from injury for Real Sociedad clash – three players struggling

Real Madrid make their return after the international break on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side travel to Reale Arena to take on Real Sociedad, although they will do so with a significantly depleted squad.

In recent days, there had been as many of eight first team players unavailable. David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos are definitely out, but some good news for Real Madrid is that they should be able to rely on Ferland Mendy and Jesus Vallejo, with both players having returned to group training on Tuesday, as per Arancha Rodriguez.

Mendy y Vallejo trabajan con el grupo. Salvo recaída, disponibles para el sábado. Militao, Tchouameni y Bellingham trabajan en solitario. Alaba, Camavinga y Ceballos continúan con sus procesos de recuperación. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) September 10, 2024

The cases of Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham all hang in the balance. They are currently involved in individual training, so for now, none of them will be available to face La Real on Saturday.

Militao’s absence makes it good for Real Madrid that Vallejo is back. As things stand, it will be either he or Dani Carvajal that partner Antonio Rudiger in the centre of defence in Donostia-San Sebastian.