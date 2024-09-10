Real Madrid still interested in 21-year-old scouted by Manchester United

Real Madrid and Manchester United have already gone head to head in a battle for the future of one talented youngster this year in Leny Yoro, but another bout could be on the horizon. Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez is attracting the attention of Europe’s heavyweights.

It has been revealed that Manchester United have been scouting Juanlu, and even enquired about his availability this summer. The 21-year-old is coming fresh off the back of an Olympic campaign in which he contributed to winning the gold medal. Wolves were also willing to offer more than €10m for Juanlu.

Juanlu only has two years left on his contract, and a release clause of just €20m, which no doubt would not be an obstacle for most major clubs. Diario AS say that Sevilla intend to offer him a new deal in the coming months and raise that release clause.

When Juanlu first came onto the scene last season, he was linked to Real Madrid, as a potential replacement for Lucas Vazquez and eventual successor to Dani Carvajal. The Madrid-based daily say that they remain interested in Juanlu, although there is no sign of an imminent move.

Los Blancos are also after Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for next summer, and were that move to come off, then there is a good chance that they do not move for Juanlu any time soon. Sevilla will be desperate to increase his release clause – if they are to lose him, they will not want to do so on the cheap.