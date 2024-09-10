Real Madrid have been watching 17-year-old English for ‘more than 12 months’

Real Madrid are constantly on the lookout for the next big thing, and the latest talent that they are scouting is reportedly regarded as the best English talent since Jude Bellingham. Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg is highly regarded, and has already shunned advances from Newcastle United.

According to HITC, Rigg signed his new Sunderland deal, valid until 2027, despite interest from the two giants of the English game. However across Europe, Rigg’s talent has been noticed. Alongside Los Blancos are Borussia Dortmund, who of course signed Bellingham from Birmingham City as a 17-year-old. Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich are also on his trail.

Chris Rigg x Slide Away Sunderland have got one of the best young talents the EFL has ever seen. Just a reminder that he only turned 17 in June. pic.twitter.com/E0pVcXqtYZ — Ryan Dilks (@RyanDilks1) September 6, 2024

Real Madrid have been watching Rigg for more than 12 months, but Dortmund believe that their record of developing and then selling top young talents could give them an advantage in the race, although the European Champions will no doubt trade off their name.

Certainly the role offered to a young talent at Real Madrid is crucial. The likes of Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Aurelien Tchouameni have thrived at the Santiago Bernabeu. It remains to be seen how Arda Guler goes, but previously, talents like Takefusa Kubo, Martin Odegaard and Achraf Hakimi have not been given the confidence or game time necessary to develop.