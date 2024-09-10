Real Madrid fail in move to bring in English coach due to Brexit rules but do make one addition

Real Madrid will not be adding Stockport County coach Andy Mangan to their staff, after the Englishman was denied a work permit. While he would have been able to join Los Blancos without thinking when he started his coaching courses alongside Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti, but Mangan has not been granted a work permit to move to Spain.

According to The Athletic, Mangan has been denied a work permit, although he could still appeal the decision, as he did not meet the requirements to move to Spain. Mangan, who spent most of his career in England’s lower leagues, had coached at Fleetwood Town, Bristol Rovers and is currently second in command at Stockport, but got to know Davide during his coaching courses. It is not clear whether they will move for another coach.

Los Blancos have still bolstered their staff by bringing in nutritionist Alberto Valino though. Little is known about Valino’s experience in football, but the Galician dietician has completed a masters in the area, and was educated at Real Madrid’s European University school.