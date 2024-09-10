Real Betis starlet addresses failed summer departure – “Many things have been said that are not true”

Real Betis had a very busy ending to the summer. Nabil Fekir’s move to Al-Jazira Club opened the door for signing to be made, and it was Giovani Lo Celso that returned to the Benito Villamarin after five years away. Rodri Sanchez left this week to join Al-Arabi, while Assane Diao could have also departed after the deadline in Spain.

On the weekend of MD4 in La Liga, it was reported that Diao was the subject of an enticing offer from Feyenoord. However, the deal fell through after the teenage winger rejected the move away, although he has since explained to Canal Sur Radio (via Diario AS) that Betis would not have accepted the offer anyway.

“Many things have been said that are not true. I go hand in hand with the club; any decision was not going to be made alone. The move to Feyenoord that did not happen was due to several factors. It wasn’t just because of my refusal. The Dutch market had very little left and it was not closed for different reasons. Now I’m here and I’m happy. I want to continue with Betis. These are things that stay with the player’s club.”

Diao could have opportunities to increase his standing at Betis in the coming weeks, given that there are so few attacking options in Manuel Pellegrini’s side at the moment.