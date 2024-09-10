Rafa Mir situation considered “very serious” by Valencia, heavy fine to be handed out

For the time being, Rafa Mir continues to train away from his Valencia teammates. The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault last Monday, and although he has since been released from police custody, authorities are still working on the case.

Valencia are also conducting their own investigation into the matter, which they deem to be “very serious”. Until an outcome is reached, Mir will not be available for any of Los Che’s matches or training sessions, as per Diario AS.

According to the report, Mir will also receive a heavy fine from Valencia. An exact amount is yet to be determined, although it could be as much as 10% of his monthly wages, although this percentage would also be taken from the amount above €100k.

For now, Mir’s case remains very open. He has denied any wrongdoing in the matter, which he conveyed to the public earlier in the week.