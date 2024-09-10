Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Florian Wirtz, Arda Guler future and Ferran Torres reality

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Carlo Ancelotti U-turned on Real Madrid starlet last season

The development of Arda Guler has surprised many at Real Madrid, including Carlo Ancelotti. He has always appreciated Guler’s talent and qualities, he sees him every day in training. But transferring that and showing his quality on the pitch in such an impactful and rapid fashion, while Ancelotti was only playing him for 5-10 minutes per game, it is not easy.

His impact off the bench has won over all of the staff at Real Madrid, and they are all convinced by him. It’s true that at the start of the year, when Guler was coming back from a long time out with injury and was not playing, there were those that believed he might be better off being loaned out and having more continuity. Yet when Guler showed both the quality and mentality to try and earn his place, Real Madrid did not doubt for a second whether to hold onto him or not.

If Real Madrid, after the Euros, had decided that they were open to loaning him out, then a thousand teams would be after him. However teams did not even get as far as enquiring about him, because already in April, Los Blancos knew they were going to keep hold of him this season.

Managerial situation could impact Real Madrid interest in Bundesliga star

Real Madrid are always linked with the top young talents in Europe, and it is no surprise to see Florian Wirtz amongst those rumours. Focusing in on Wirtz, I think the managerial situation could play a part in it.

Carlo Ancelotti is comfortable at Real Madrid, but it is no secret that Los Blancos are interested in Xabi Alonso as a potential coach at the Santiago Bernabeu at some point. He is liked a lot at Real Madrid, and fits perfectly. In addition, there are multiple people at Real Madrid who are following Wirtz very closely. Naturally, Wirtz is also on the agenda at many other top clubs, because he is one of the best talents around.

Were Alonso to end up there though, that could be an important factor when trying to understand where Wirtz might take his next step. The two matters are linked and Wirtz’s future could certainly be influenced by Alonso’s next move.

Barcelona did not field offers for Ferran Torres

I don’t have any information to confirm that teams such as Newcastle United, who were rumoured on multiple occasions, ever made an enquiry about him. In addition, Ferran Torres has always been clear that he wanted to stay at Barcelona, and he has not wavered on that stance for even a second.

Simply put, any team that contacted his agents would have been told he was not interested in an exit, and so no team would have got as far as asking for more information from Barcelona either. So I don’t think there was much in the way of interest for Torres for that reason.

Matteo Moretto will be back with more transfer news in the coming days, providing exclusive information on the biggest stories in Spain and Italy.