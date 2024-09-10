Lack of guarantees from Barcelona led to Frenkie de Jong rejecting ankle surgery

Earlier this week, it was reported that Frenkie de Jong had decided not to undergo surgery on the ankle injury that has plagued him since April – this is despite the fact that he had been recommended to do so by Barcelona, who are concerned about a possible recurrence of the problem upon his return to action.

De Jong’s impending comeback is great news for Barcelona, mainly because he adds to the current lack of options in midfield. However, if he were to injury his ankle – which he did on three separate occasions last season – then it would be a long-term absence once again.

De Jong’s reason for rejecting surgery has been revealed by Victor Font, Barcelona presidential candidate. He revealed that he bumped into the Dutch midfielder over the weekend, as per Marca.

“He is in a complicated situation. He has generated a lot of expectations but he has not been lucky to live up to them. I was talking to him this weekend, and he explained that he prefers not to have surgery. Although the club has proposed it, they do not give it a guarantee of it being a success.”

It’s understandable that Barcelona are concerned about the situation, given that de Jong’s injury has rolled on much longer than anticipated. Any further complications could cause serious problems for player and club.