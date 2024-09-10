Kylian Mbappe has ‘not landed on his feet’ at Real Madrid – insider

Real Madrid have been waiting seven years to welcome Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu, and when he finally arrived, it was a rip-roaring reception in front of 80,000 fans. Since that day in mid-July, the euphoria has dissipated somewhat.

While he notched his first goal in his debut, and scored his first goals on Spanish soil for Los Blancos with a brace against Real Betis at the Bernabeu just before the international break, there is no doubt that he has not had the start some expected. Three goals in five games is by no means a bad record, but it is no surprise that his game is being analysed in minute detail.

Those at the club say that he is finding his place in the side, and is starting to build chemistry with those around him, report The Athletic. Mbappe treats all of his teammates the same, has made friends with Brahim Diaz, and even spoke with an academy player about how they could best combine on the pitch, his attitude going down well.

Meanwhile the coaching staff believe that he is one of the best players in the world at attacking space, capable of holding a centre-back and beating his man in one touch. However they admit that Mbappe, like predecessor Karim Benzema, does not press high up the pitch, and another insider tells the New York Times that ‘he has not landed on his feet’ despite his very best efforts.

While those at Valdebebas may be relaxed about his form so far, Mbappe’s task is trickier than it appears on the face of it. Los Blancos won the Champions League last season, so anything less than a league victory, a strong European run, and a scary haul of goals will not be regarded as a success for the French forward. Mbappe has joined arguably the most well-resourced side in the world, but expectations are also higher than anywhere else.