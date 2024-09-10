Hansi Flick blocked Barcelona star’s summer departure

Barcelona did not have an overly productive summer transfer window, with only one senior signing (Dani Olmo) being made. The club’s inability to sell players made it impossible for anyone else to arrive, and Pablo Torre was one of those that could have departed – but ultimately, he did not.

Torre was not expected to have much of a role at Barcelona this season, with Olmo, Pedri and Fermin Lopez ahead of him in the pecking order at attacking midfield. However, Hansi Flick sees him very well, and according to Relevo, it was he that notified the club’s sporting department that the young playmaker was unavailable for departure.

Torre impressed in training over the course of pre-season, although he has managed only a handful of minutes during the opening four matches. However, with Fermin out and Pedri playing in a deeper role, there could be chances for him to make his mark at Barcelona in the coming weeks.