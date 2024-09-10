Germany embarass Spain with ticketing measures once again

While there has been some movement towards looking after fans in Spain with affordable ticket prices, once again, La Liga sides have been left behind by their counterparts in Northern Europe.

Fans in Spain were greeted with the news that Valencia would be introducing dynamic ticket pricing this month, meaning that prices at Mestalla will rise depending on how much demand for the tickets there is. Theoretically, the price should fall for low-demand games, but ultimately it is a move to ensure Valencia can sell tickets at higher prices.

Meanwhile Relevo report that the already much cheaper Bundesliga tickets will become free for some in the Frankfurt area. Eintracht Frankfurt have announced that they are beginning an initiative to hand out 1,000 tickets per Bundesliga match to local football clubs and schools. Eintracht play at the 58,000-capacity DB Park.

In Spain, 16 teams have agreed to cap the price of tickets for away fans at just €30 in order to make life cheaper for the traveling fan, in a bid to increase the culture of going to away games in La Liga. However with late scheduling issues, and expensive home tickets for non-season ticket holders the norm for match-going fans, they still seem to be at the bottom of the pile in terms of priority in the majority of cases.