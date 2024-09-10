Gavi ahead of schedule in ACL injury recovery, training with Barcelona teammates to take place this week

Gavi has been a major miss for Barcelona over the last 10 months. The 19-year-old midfielder has been out of action since suffering a serious knee injury last November, which caused damage to his ACL and meniscus.

Gavi has been expected to return to action in November, although no exact return date has been set by Barcelona officials as they want to apply no pressure. However, now it appears that he will be back much sooner.

According to MD, Gavi is set to return to group training on Thursday. He would not do so on a full-time basis, with the idea being that he will gradually build up his sharpness because making a return to action in the coming weeks.

Breaking: Pablo Gavi is expected to do part of the training with the group starting from Thursday, marking a significant step in his recovery. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 10, 2024

It would be brilliant news for Barcelona if Gavi were to be back ahead of schedule, given their shortage of midfielders at the moment. However, it is imperative that he is not rushed back – patience must be afforded.