Former Barcelona striker Memphis Depay finally signs with new club three months after Atletico Madrid exit

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay has left Spanish football after three turbulent years in La Liga, The Dutch forward is completing a move to Brazilian side Corinthians.

According to Sport, Memphis has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Corinthians in Brazil, taking him until the end of 2026. The 30-year-old striker did have an extra year left on his deal at the Metropolitano, but came to a agreement with the club to terminate his deal ahead of time.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman has confirmed he will still be considered for the Netherlands national team, despite ruling out Steven Bergwijn for his move to Saudi Arabia, citing the higher level of the Brazilian league.

Memphis, who until now had remained living in Madrid, was a target for Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla, but neither could find either the salary limit space or reach the right amounts to get a deal done. He is due to earn a little over €11m in total over his 2.5-year deal.