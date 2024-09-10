Former Athletic Club playmaker rejected offer worth €3.3m more to join current club

Athletic Club icon Iker Muniain sailed off into the sunset this summer, after hoisting the Copa del Rey on La Gabarra in Bilbao. The 31-year-old playmaker spent two months waiting, but finally signed a deal with Argentine side San Lorenzo last week.

Muniain has been greeted with plenty of fanfare in Argentina, and his arrival has been a headline story, although initially he had expressed a desire to play for River Plate. It was reported that Muniain had turned down big money to go to Latin America, and Marca have now put a number to that. According to their information, for the 16 months of his San Lorenzo contract, Muniain has given up on earning €3.3m that he could have earned in Saudi Arabia or Qatar.

At the opposite end of the scale is Rodri Sanchez, who just left Real Betis to join Al-Arabi in Qatar, explaining that the money was just too good to turn down. All the same, it is difficult to compare too closely, as Muniain has already been in the game for 15 years, and will have earned good money at Athletic. Rodri is a relatively recent newcomer to La Liga.