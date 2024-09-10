Ex-Real Betis winger explains move to Qatar – ‘People talk, but if the same happened to them…’

Ex-Real Betis winger Rodri Sanchez has been linked with a move away from the club for much of the summer, with RCD Mallorca trying to pry him away, and interest from Serie A. However it looked like he was set to stay once the transfer window closed, but a late bid from Al-Arabi changed his mind.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Qatari side, following an €8m move from his boyhood club. Los Verdiblancos were happy to take the money, and so was Rodri. While he admitted he was happy at Betis, and thanked Manuel Pellegrini for his faith in him, it was clear that the economic offer was too good to turn down in his mind.

“I am happy with the signing. It has been difficult because you have to think about it, but also weigh everything up. I wouldn’t say that it has me set for life because you never know the future, but if you make a change it’s because there is something better, that’s clear.”

Feliz por empezar mi nueva etapa en @alarabi_club. Orgulloso de formar parte de este gran club 🦅🔴⚪️ Happy to start my new stage at @alarabi_club. Proud to be part of this great club #RS🔟 pic.twitter.com/TUQ0lvKe62 — Rodri Sánchez (@rodrisanchez_10) September 8, 2024

Of course the last week has seen Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman rule out selecting Steven Bergwijn for moving to Saudi Arabia at 26, while Gabri Veiga received criticism for the same switch last year at just 21. Rodri explained to RadioMarca that in the same situation, many would be less judgemental.

“People talk, but if the same thing happened to them in their workplace they would do it too… and even for less. Anyone who knows me knows that I am a big football fan and I follow all the leagues. That is precisely why it was so difficult for me to take the decision. I have left a culture to embark on another football, but obviously here no one plays for free and in everything there is a highest bidder.”

“It has not been easy, but I have had to weigh everything up. I believe that this happens to all of us at work and there are many people who make the change for raise of even a quarter more of their salary.”

Pellegrini will perhaps be the most disappointed, with his options out wide reduced. Ez Abde, Aitor Ruibal, Assane Diao and Juanmi are his natural options out wide, although Pablo Fornals, Isco, Vitor Roque and Chimy Avila are all capable of parting from the flank. The Chilean coach is already going uphill, after just two points from their opening three games.