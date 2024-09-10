Diego Simeone projected to give first Atletico Madrid appearance to summer signing

At this early stage of the season, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has used almost all of his first team squad. Currently, the only outfield player yet to feature for a single minute is Clement Lenglet, who joined the club during the later stages of the summer as Mario Hermoso’s replacement.

Lenglet’s arrival was seen as underwhelming by Atleti supporters, especially as they had been linked with David Hancko, Aymeric Laporte and Piero Hincapie (among others) throughout the summer. Nevertheless, he was a low-cost signing, which is better than no signing at all.

Lenglet has been an unused substitute in Atleti’s last two matches, but this weekend against Valencia, he could get his chance. According to MD, he has been included in the starting line-up during the last few days of training.

Simeone’s training line-ups tend to give away who will play the next match, so if this trend continues, Lenglet would see his first minutes as an Atletico Madrid player. It remains to be seen whether it is the case.