Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans to retire anytime soon, addresses Toni Kroos decision

Cristiano Ronaldo is now 39 years of age, so naturally, it is inevitable that there is talk of him retiring soon. However, he continues to keep scoring goals, as he did on Sunday during Portugal’s late victory over Scotland.

Ronaldo will turn 40 during this season, although he has no plans to end his career anytime soon. Speaking during an interview with Rio Ferdinand (via Diario AS), he explained the current situation.

“When the season ends, I have enthusiasm again. If you don’t have it, it’s bad. I’m enthusiastic, I’m addicted to football, scoring goals and playing at a good level. I think he could play more years.”

Ronaldo also spoke on the retirement of Toni Kroos, who hung his boots up at the age of 34. He admitted to understanding the decision of his former Real Madrid teammate.

“I respect Kroos’ decision because he’s the type of person who is going to do one thing and do it. We have to respect each other’s decision, we are not all the same. He had other plans, and we have to respect that.”