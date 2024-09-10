Real Madrid Sevilla

Company owned by Sergio Ramos fined for renting out tourist accommodation without licence

Former Sevilla, Real Madrid and Spain star Sergio Ramos is one of the celebrity names caught up in a wave of fines handed out by Madrid Council for breaking property laws.

The 38-year-old defender is still without a club after leaving Sevilla on a free this summer, but will not have been short of a place to stay. He is, with his brother Alvaro Rene Ramos, a part-owner of the society which manages a rental company called Sermos 32, who have been found guilty of renting out tourist accommodation without a licence.

Five separate fines have been given out to Sermos 32 between the period of February 2023 and March 2024, say El Confidencial, although it is not clear how much those fines amount to. The last known value of Sermos was €12m in 2020, when the company lost €121k.

Ramos was one of several names caught up in the fines, including the great grandson of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, Juan Jose Franco Suelves, whose company was sanctioned on three occasions.

