Club President aiming to keep Real Madrid target for ‘next 20 years’

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala might not have won anything this summer, but few would argue that he does not belong in the world’s top sides. Real Madrid have been linked with Musiala over the last year, but Bayern will not give up easily on the 21-year-old.

Los Blancos look set to pry Alphonso Davies from Bayern on a free next summer, and no doubt there will be maximum concern over the future of Musiala, who is out of contract in 2026. Recently it was revealed that Bayern have been trying to renew his deal for months, and are set to bring a big offer to the table.

“We want to do everything we can to tie him to the club for as long as possible,” Bayern President Herbert Hainer told Manuel Bonke. “In my view, he could well become the second Thomas Muller, and play for Bayern for the next 20 years.”

Präsident Herbert Hainer über eine Vertragsverlängerung von Jamal #Musiala: "Wir wollen alles versuchen, um ihn so langfristig wie möglich zu binden. Nach meinem Dafürhalten könnte er gerne der zweite Thomas Müller werden und die nächsten 20 Jahre beim #FCBayern spielen." — Manuel Bonke (@mano_bonke) September 9, 2024

Musiala’s strong friendship with Jude Bellingham will work in Real Madrid’s favour if they do decide to move for the German international. However, Los Blancos are certainly stacked up front, and would have to work out a role for Musiala, with perhaps Bellingham the one who is playing where he would. Otherwise, one of the three stars up front would be relegated to the bench.