Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich “really looking forward to joining Barcelona” – report

Next summer could be incredibly busy in the transfer market, especially as there are so many top-level players whose contracts are set to expire in June 2025. One of those is Joshua Kimmich, who appears to be a likely candidate to leave Bayern Munich as a free agent.

Kimmich has been strongly linked with Barcelona over the last 12 months, although nothing materialised over the summer. Things could be different in 2025 because of his contract situation, and according to Bojan Krkic Sr, things will be different.

Krkic Sr – father of Barcelona director Bojan Krkic Jr – has told Cadena SER (via MD) that he believes Kimmich will end up in Catalonia.

“Joshua Kimmich is really looking forward to coming to Barcelona.

“Great German and French footballers, when you ask where they want to play, in general they say Barcelona. Real Madrid are also an option, but in general the footballer wants to play for Barcelona for its history, for the club, for its greatness.”

It remains to be seen whether Kimmich does become a serious option again for Barcelona. If he does not renew with Bayern, it would be expected that a move is made for him in 2025, especially given that Hansi Flick connection.