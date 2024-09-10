Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong confirms he will not undergo surgery due to specific reason

Frenkie de Jong‘s ankle continues to be a point of debate at Barcelona, with the Dutch midfielder now approaching five months out of action following an injury in El Clasico. The clubb believe he would be best-served by surgery, but so far the Dutch midfielder has favoured a more conservative treatment.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick had told the press he was hoping to have de Jong back after the international break, but he has already been ruled out of their next clashes against Girona and AS Monaco. The club believe that de Jong should have surgery on his ankle injury, which continues without a return date.

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has told the press that de Jong will not be having the surgery as there is no guarantee it will solve the matter.

“I met him by chance and he told me that he prefers not to have surgery, that although the club has proposed it to him, they do not give him guarantees of success,” Font was quoted by Sport.

“It is a complicated position and you have to be understanding with the player, you have to support him. The squad is super short and the ideal is for all the injured players to return as soon as possible.”

Certainly it is impossible for most to put themselves in the shoes of a footballer, whose livelihood depends on these decisions. All the same, Barcelona have been burnt by the likes of Ansu Fati, who decided not to undergo surgery, and eventually ended up going under the knife several months later, extending the time until he is fully recovered. Their stance is also understandable.