Barcelona Sporting Director Deco gives assessment of tranfer window – ‘It was difficult not to sell’

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has become a highly contentious figure at the club, arriving without any experience in the role last summer, and facing a difficult situation, but replacing the widely respected duo of Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany. He was defended by President Joan Laporta last week though, and on Tuesday, Deco explained the club’s strategy in the market.

The Blaugrana signed just two players in Dani Olmo for €55m plus €7m in variables from RB Leipzig, and Pau Victor from Girona for €2.5m. They 13 players depart on permanent or loan deals, totalling just over €38m in sales.

Speaking to Barca One, in a preview of a longer interview with the club channel, Deco said he was keen not to sell players.

“There were offers for players but we were clear that we did not want to lose any important players. If in recent years we have been building a team, the idea was not to dismantle it, to increase the level, not lower it.”

“It was important not to fall into the temptation to sell. And it wasn’t easy. For ‘fair play’ and all these things. We were clear that the important thing was not to sell and to try to maintain what we had at home.”

Deco also had praise for La Masia’s role in the development of players, highlighting the work of academy director Alexanko, and new manager Hansi Flick. He described the German as demanding, relaxed and hard-working. Olmo, the star signing, was also assessed.

“He gives us balance in the middle of the pitch. He is a player with a different profile than the midfielders we have.” He also confirmed that the idea was to see which La Masia talents could cut it before trying to do deals. “If the young players worked (in preseason), there was no need to go into the market. The idea was to find this balance and know what we we were missing.”

The full interview is set to be released on Wednesday of this week. Last Wednesday Laporta praised Deco’s work to the hilt, claiming that he was concerned for his health. The Brazilian-Portuguese left for Menorca at the end of the transfer market for a few days of rest, having felt dizzy and gone to hospital midway through August.