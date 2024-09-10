Barcelona furious with agents for implying youngsters should sign with them to be selected

Barcelona have close links to two of the biggest agents in the game in Jorge Mendes and Pini Zahavi, something that has been admitted by President Joan Laporta, who described both as friends. However the agency owned by Zahavi, Gol Internacional, have crossed the line in the eyes of the Blaugrana.

As part of their efforts to recruit La Masia’s top talents, Zahavi’s agency, his son Alexander Zahavi has been sending out much the same messages to a number of parents in their efforts to sign their children to Gol Internacional. The texts assure that the agency decides the destinations for the likes of Neymar Junior, David Alaba, Christian Nkunku and Hansi Flick, which is placed in capitals. This so far is not far from standard for agencies.

However Barcelona are not happy, as recounted by Relevo, that Zahavi’s agency have been implying that signing with them is a requisite to advancing at the club.

“Pini and Joan Laporta have a relationship like brothers and this is well known. Hansi Flick as our client is another very important detail,” the standardised message reads.

“There is no representative with a better relationship with the club and even more important: with more INFLUENCE than us.”

Most parents have ignored the messages, but some footballers have signed with Gol Internacional, a reasonable move in any case, but the messages continue to hint that they have a greater say than they do.

“I would also like to mention our enormous contacts in the rest of the football world with the biggest clubs in the best academies in Europe.”

#FCBarcelona are furious with Pini Zahavi's agency. They have been sending messages to the parents of La Masia talents implying that they should sign with the agency if they want their children to be selected. (Relevo) pic.twitter.com/VKAQR45oE6 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 10, 2024

“Also so you know, we are investing a lot in Barca’s grassroots football, concentrating on recruiting the best.”

The Madrid-based outlet continue to detail that not only Zahavi’s agency, but others too, visit the parents and they return with the message that the progress of their children could be compromised if they do not sign with that agent. Barcelona are set to warn Gol Internacional about their behaviour and for using the image of Laporta and Flick, believing that lines have been crossed.

Part of the issue has been caused by Barcelona and their actions themselves. While relationships with agents may well be part of the modern game, the seeingly apparent nature in which Mendes and Zahavi have exercised their influence to get their clients in the door at Barcelona clearly has repercussions. Parents looking at the situation would be well within their rights to look at the situation and believe that their children are more likely to make it at the club with the right representation. Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati are all represented by Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute, while Flick, Robert Lewandowski and youngster Dani Rodriguez are all represented by Gol Internacional.