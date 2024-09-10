Atletico Madrid left without key midfielder for three weeks – doubt for Real Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid have had a mixed start to their season, but with two wins and three clean sheets from their opening four games, Diego Simeone will not be too disappointed with how things have gone. A key reason that they have managed to get that far is Pablo Barrios.

However they will be without the 21-year-old midfielder for at least the next three weeks. Conflicting reports have emerged about whether his muscle injury will keep Barrios out for the next month or a week or so less, but Marca believes it will be the longer diagnosis.

It will keep him out for at least their clash with Valencia, and away trips to RB Leipzig, Rayo Vallecano and Celta Vigo. He is at the very least a doubt for the Madrid derby on the 29th of September, and could also miss trips to Benfica and Real Sociedad.

Barrios, who like Fermin Lopez has left the under-21 Spain camp with a muscle injury, was playing a key role for both Santi Denia and Simeone. The latter does have plenty of alternatives in Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo de Paul, Koke Resurreccion and Conor Gallagher to fill the two deeper midfield positions, but none have so far shown Barrios’ legs and poise in the middle of the pitch this season.