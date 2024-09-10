Analysis: Should Barcelona return for Nico Williams in 2025?

For the vast majority of the 2024 summer transfer window, Barcelona were pursuing Nico Williams. A winger was being sought by the Catalans, and the 22-year-old was the clear choice. However, a move ended up not happening, and he has stayed at Athletic Club for at least one more season.

In the end, Barcelona opted to go for Dani Olmo. A deal was struck with RB Leipzig at the start of August, a despite him missing two matches because of registration issues, he has now been playing – and thriving – on his return to the Catalan capital, which he had previously been until 2025.

Many were taken aback by Barcelona’s pursuit of Olmo, especially as they were already interested in Williams. They even made their move before the latter made his decision to stay, so it wasn’t just a rebound choice.

Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, gave the reasoning behind picking Olmo over Williams, as per MD.

“A level winger was needed. We have Raphinha, Ferran, the return of Ansu who was very good in pre-season but had the foot injury, we have Lamine… We have players who can play as wingers like Fermín or Dani Olmo. We were clear that to bring a player he had to be of a very high level. But in the end, the signing of Dani Olmo gave you more options. It’s not that we haven’t spoken to clubs and players, but in the end we’ve had priorities that have been decisive in not bringing in another winger.”

So far, Barcelona have been vindicated in their decision to go for Olmo over Williams – if the latter had signed, Raphinha would not have been a starter, and he has been spectacular this season.

Now, should Barcelona try to return for Williams next summer? It’s been reported that they intend to do so, although it’d only happen if his release clause were to remain at the same amount. In the event that he signs a new contract, the chances of an agreement occurring would be extremely slim.

The short answer is: yes. Williams will be 23 next summer, so still very young. He will only get better too, and if Barcelona can have him alongside Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Dani Olmo as their top-level winger options, it would be fantastic for them to have so much quality at their disposal.

It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona go back in for Williams in 2025, that’s for sure.