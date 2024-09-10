“A certain disappointment” – La Fabrica standout addresses Real Madrid exit

12 months ago, Paulo Iago was considered to be one of the best young players in Real Madrid’s academy. However, a year is a long time in football, and he is now leaving the club for Sporting CP.

During last season, Iago’s relationship with U19 manager Alvaro Arbeloa broke down, which meant that his opportunities were limited. He subsequently decided that he would not renew his contract (which was due to expire in 2025), thus forcing Real Madrid. Which they did.

Taking to Instagram (via Diario AS), Iago spoke on his departure. He couldn’t help aiming one or two slight digs at the club.

“I want to thank Real Madrid for giving me the opportunity to play in their youth academy, where I spent ten happy years of my life. I arrived as a six-year-old boy, with the illusion of going very far at this club and I leave at 17 and a certain disappointment for not seeing that dream come true. As much as it pains me to say it, it is the truth.

“Thanks to all my former teammates in all the teams, from Prebenjamin to Juvenil. Thanks also to coaches, delegates, kit men, medical services and teachers, who helped and cared for me. Together we shared very beautiful moments that I will always carry in my heart. To all the staff of La Fabrica for their kindness and professionalism in everything I needed.

“Sportingly, I leave with special thanks to those who gave me their support, confidence and time to help me improve. It was hard to have to make this decision and it hurts me a lot to leave so I’m leaving… The reasons are what they are, I keep them to myself. I will speak clearly when the time comes. From there, it’s my decision, made in agreement with my family. Thank you very much, Valdebebas. I wish you all the best. Thank you very much, Real Madrid.”