WATCH: 16-year-old cousins combine for insane Barca Atletic goal – latest La Masia starlets?

Barcelona’s production line of young stars has been operating at full capacity in recent years, and two of their brighter promises showed just what they can do over the weekend. Cousins Toni Fernandez and Guille Fernandez were both in action for Barca Atletic over the weekend and scored an early goal of the season contender.

New Barca Atletic coach Albert Sanchez has been working with a side short of the usual resources due to the senior Barcelona side’s needs, with Marc Casado, Hector Fort, Sergi Dominguez, Gerard Martin and Marc Bernal all being used by Hansi Flick. Sanchez got his first win over the weekend though, with a 3-0 victory against Ourense.

Cousins Toni Fernandez and Guille Fernandez became the youngest goalscorers in Barca Atletic history on Saturday. Toni's effort will live long in the memory on its own merit though. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/aP0AIQWbzm — Football España (@footballespana_) September 9, 2024

Undoubtedly the most memorable moment of the match was the goal to make it 2-0 though, with Toni Fernandez combining with his cousin Guille to scissor-kick a brilliant effort into the corner. Five minutes later, Guille would get on the scoresheet himself. The pair are highly thought of in Can Barca, and Guille Fernandez has just signed a contract extension this summer. In the process, the pair became the youngest goalscorers in Barca Atletic history, with Toni pipping his cousin by a little under a month.