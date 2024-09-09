Real Madrid pursuit of Bundesliga star could be influenced by managerial situation

Bayer Leverkusen youngster Florian Wirtz is already a star in his own right after playing a key role during their unbeaten Bundesliga season and indeed their title win, breaking Bayern Munich’s monopoly on the Meisterchaale. Giving out 20 assists and scoring 18 times in 49 appearances, it is no surprise to see him linked with Europe’s top clubs.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern and Manchester City have all been linked to Wirtz in the last 12 months, but certainly in Spain, the name that has appeared most often is that of Los Blancos. While Barcelona are also interested there are also doubts about their financial capacity to do a deal.

People at #RealMadrid are following Florian Wirtz very closely. pic.twitter.com/EPGSAlQ426 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 9, 2024

No such doubts can be cast over Real Madrid, but Matteo Moretto has revealed exclusively to Football España that the man in the hotseat could play a key role in any pursuit of Wirtz. Should Xabi Alonso prove many predictions right and end up at the Santiago Bernabeu at some point, then Wirtz would be more likely to head to the Spanish capital. There is no suggestion that Carlo Ancelotti will be moving any time soon, but it is also no secret that Alonso is seen as a perfect manager for Real Madrid by those within the club.

Real Madrid are already watching Wirtz closely, and it is hard not to be impressed by his form. Already this season, he has three goal contributions in four appearances, and he played an important role for Julian Nagelsmann at Euro 2024 this summer.