Manchester United make enquiry for 21-year-old Spanish defender

Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez has enjoyed a good summer after picking up an Olympic gold with the Spanish national team, but is on track or a big campaign in Nervion. With veteran Sevilla legend Jesus Navas retiring at the end of the year, the mantle will be passed to the 21-year-old.

Juanlu broke into the side last season, with a strong run last winter, although he will face strong competition for places this year with Jose Angel Carmona, Gonzalo Montiel and Navas all looking to play there. A sign of his potential was that Juanlu was scouted by Real Madrid shortly after breaking into the side. According to ABC, Manchester United also showed interest in Juanlu this summer, enquiring about his services shortly after the Olympics. That went no further, and there were no offers for him, but it is a sign of his rising cachet.

While it was Marc Pubill that caught all the attention during Spain’s Olympic campaign, nearly moving to Atalanta and then being linked with Barcelona, Juanlu demonstrated his ability too. Playing in all but one of the matches, Juanlu also grabbed the winner against Morocco in the semi-final following an incisive run.