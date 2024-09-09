Real Madrid

How Carlo Ancelotti ended up changing his mind on Real Madrid playmaker

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has undoubtedly clipped rising star Arda Guler around the ears on occasion, making it very clear that the Turkish teenager would play when he deemed fit in March. However any doubt that he might leave on loan this summer was long gone by the summer.

Earlier this year as he was coming back from injury, there were elements within the Real Madrid staff that believed that he would benefit from a loan move this season, where he could play with less pressure and more regularity. Nevertheless, his performances made the difference.

Matteo Moretto has explained that Guler’s performances towards the end of last season, where he was being given just five to ten minutes of action but still having an impact on the game, were decisive in the process of winning Ancelotti over. Demonstrating his quality on the pitch, but also the right attitude convinced the Italian and the rest of the staff that he belonged in the squad for next season.

As such, no team came close to a loan move for Guler, nor did Real Madrid consider the matter this summer.

Posted by

Tags Arda Guler Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid Turkiye

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News