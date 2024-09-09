How Carlo Ancelotti ended up changing his mind on Real Madrid playmaker

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has undoubtedly clipped rising star Arda Guler around the ears on occasion, making it very clear that the Turkish teenager would play when he deemed fit in March. However any doubt that he might leave on loan this summer was long gone by the summer.

Earlier this year as he was coming back from injury, there were elements within the Real Madrid staff that believed that he would benefit from a loan move this season, where he could play with less pressure and more regularity. Nevertheless, his performances made the difference.

#RealMadrid had already decided in the spring that Arda Guler would not be going anywhere this summer. @mattemoretto pic.twitter.com/pzed4W5ovx — Football España (@footballespana_) September 9, 2024

Matteo Moretto has explained that Guler’s performances towards the end of last season, where he was being given just five to ten minutes of action but still having an impact on the game, were decisive in the process of winning Ancelotti over. Demonstrating his quality on the pitch, but also the right attitude convinced the Italian and the rest of the staff that he belonged in the squad for next season.

As such, no team came close to a loan move for Guler, nor did Real Madrid consider the matter this summer.