Further details of alleged child pornography scandal involving Real Madrid players emerge

The scandal involving Real Madrid academy and reserve team players continues to play out in a public manner, after several members of the development programme at Valdebebas were accused of allegedly distributing child pornography.

The incident dates back to last summer, when several players had sexual relations with two females, one of which was a minor. They allegedly recorded the incident without the consent of the girls, and then shared the video on a number of group chats. Three of the accused are no longer at the club, but El Confidencial (via MD) say that the police believe they have identified all of the culprits and all of the people that received the material.

Alleged messages also emerged such as ‘The worst thing is she was 16’, ‘What dogs’, ‘F****** gypsies’, ‘You’ve no idea the slaps we were giving them’ and ‘with their ass and face red like tomatoes’ have also been published by El Confidencial. Thet say that the five players accused of sharing the video did so with five more players at the club, and a further 32 footballers across Spain, in five different group chats.

The investigation is ongoing, but the maximum sentence could be a five-year spell in prison, should those accused be found guilty.