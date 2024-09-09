Former Barcelona teammate hints at poor relations between Xavi Hernandez and Deco

Former Barelona winger Ludovic Giuly was a key part of Barcelona’s first great team of the 21st century, winning two Liga titles and a Champions League under Frank Rijkaard. He spent three years alongside Deco and Xavi Hernandez, and has perhaps hinted that the pair may not be on the best of terms.

The Frenchman explained to Sport that he was looking forward to the Blaugrana returning to Camp Nou later this season having felt the cold rather than the warmth of the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at Montjuic. President Joan Laporta has claimed that Barcelona will be back home before the end of the year.

“I don’t go to Montjuïc. I don’t feel at home, it’s not my home, I don’t feel that way, Espanyol played there when I was at Barca. I want to go to Camp Nou. Every time I played there my skin… How do you say? [Goosebumps?]”

That. A different energy is generated at the Camp Nou, we have to wait.

Ansu Fati could make his season debut against Girona on Sunday. He's training with the group and has said goodbye to his foot injury. @cortinas_victor — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 9, 2024

Giuly also analysed the current state of Barcelona, saying that it was clear Laporta as trying to return the Blaugrana to the summit of the game, but that t was ‘difficult’. He also hinted that perhaps not all was rosy between ex-manager Xavi Hernandez and Sporting Director Deco.

Yes, of course, everyone is. Not only Xavi, but Xavi has had an incredible year with Barca, the following year there are many problems financially… I don’t know if he has a good relationship with the staff, with Deco… I’m not there, but Barca needs to win many things.”

“And if you don’t have players… You have to sell to have a good team. And there is always La Masia, there are always four or five players every year, but there is no time for these players to grow in football and in mentality. And if things don’t go well, you have to fire the coach first.”

Despite several public denials that Xavi and Deco were not on the same page, rumours persisted that the pair did not have the same vision for the team. The pair reportedly fell out towards the end of their time together at Barcelona as players, with Xavi advising then manager Pep Guardiola that Deco had to leave for the good of the squad.