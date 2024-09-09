Carlo Ancelotti willing to call on Real Madrid defender allegedly involved in child pornography scandal

Real Madrid are grateful that Eder Militao’s injury is less serious than first thought, and after returning from Brazil duty, it seems he will be available for the Madrid derby at the end of the month. It looks likely he will miss their clash against Real Sociedad and potentially their Champions League debut against Stuttgart though.

With David Alaba already out, Carlo Ancelotti will have to look at makeshift solutions. If Aurelien Tchouameni is fit, he seems the most likely solution, having performed well there last season on several occasions. Meanwhile Dani Carvajal also played in the middle of defence twice last season in February. Jesus Vallejo is returning from injury, but Ancelotti has rarely trusted Vallejo when fully fit, while youngsters Jacobo Ramon (two weeks) and Joan Martinez (rest of the season) are also ruled out.

#RealMadrid's primary options to replace Eder Militao against Real Sociedad: Aurelien Tchouameni (if fit)

Dani Carvajal

Jesus Vallejo

According to Diario AS, Ancelotti is also willing to use Castilla defender Raul Asencio. This is despite the fact that the 21-year-old is under investigation for allegedly distributing child pornography, report the Madrid-based daily. Asencio was not involved in the sexual relations, but according to their information, did ask for the video to be sent to him, and then showed the video to another person, as confirmed by the third party. He is one of a number of current or former Real Madrid players involved. It was from that party third party that one of the participants in the video found out it had been shared.

Real Madrid are yet to make a public statement on the matter, and while three of the players that are under investigation have been moved on from the club this summer, Asencio is yet to face any internal discipline. As reported by the same outlet, Asencio was due to be in a first-team squad last December for a trip to Alaves, but after the story broke, he was left out of the traveling expedition.