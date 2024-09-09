Barcelona intend to offer Frenkie de Jong new deal after Bayern Munich interest

Barcelona were certainly not against making some major sales this summer, but for one reason or another, all of the stars they were willing to part with became unavailable. One of those is Frenkie de Jong, who has just two years left on his deal, but has been injured since mid-April after suffering a relapse of an ankle ligament sprain.

Bayern Munich had identified de Jong as a potential option early on in the transfer market, reports Matteo Moretto, but that interest ebbed away as the months went on. Meanwhile Manchester United may have enquired about the Dutchman, never really considered a move for him this summer. It leaves Barcelona in something of a predicament, but Moretto maintains that Barcelona will try to renew his contract, but at a lower rate than he is on now.

Barcelona have discussed everything with Marc Bernal to improve his contract and an announcement could be made in the coming days. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 9, 2024

So far de Jong has shown little sign of wanting to pen a new deal, reportedly ignoring a contract offer that was made by Barcelona last November. Equally, if that is the case, then the Blaugrana are not exactly in a hurry to get a new deal done either. When he returns and what role he plays in Hansi Flick’s Barcelona could be decisive in how his future plays out.