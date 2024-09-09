Barcelona can sign Spain international for just €10m

One of the most impressive players in La Liga this season has been Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza, who surprised many with his offensive creativity last season. Claudio Giraldez has been getting plenty out of him early on, and it earned Mingueza a first call-up to the Spanish national team under Luis de la Fuente.

While Mingueza did not manage to get on during the international break in either of Spain’s clashes against Serbia or Switzerland, his presence in the Spain squad is evidence that he has been putting in some of the best numbers in Europe. Already this season he has two goals and two assists in four games.

As per Marca, Mingueza’s release clause at Celta is just €20m, which if he continues is current form will not take long to look cheap. Former club Barcelona are set to benefit from any move though, as they retain a 50% sell-on fee, having joined the Galician side on a free. That would also allow them to buy Mingueza back for just €10m. Sport dispute this, claiming that they can bring the 25-year-old back for just €9m.

It would be something of a surprise if Barcelona were to move for Mingueza as a starting right-back, with Jules Kounde firmly set in that position currently. Whether they would be interested in perhaps signing him as a rotational option at some point – he can also play left-back – would depend on how much faith they have in the likes of Gerard Martin, Celtic loanee Alex Valle and young right-back Hector Fort.