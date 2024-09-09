Barcelona and Atletico Madrid interested in Arsenal midfielder

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was at one point crucial to Mikel Arteta’s side, but the addition of Declan Rice and then more recently Mikel Merino have pushed him towards the fringes of the Arsenal squad. It has turned him into an opportunity for other sides next summer in all likelihood.

According to Caught Offside, Barcelona and former side Atletico Madrid are two of the three sides that are interested in the Ghanaian midfielder. Partey played under Diego Simeone for several years, and Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has been looking to add muscle in midfield for the past year.

The 31-year-old is out of contract next summer, and so it is no surprise that he is on the radar for a number of suitors. The Spanish sides are not the only ones interested in Partey though, with Juventus joined by Saudi Arabian duo Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli also looking at him.

Neither appear put off by the character concerns with Partey, and it seems he is on the way out at the Emirates. Undoubtedly in terms of a purely footballing outlook, neither side have a similar profile in their midfield currently.