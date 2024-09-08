(WATCH) Luka Modric marks 39th birthday with incredible free kick

Breaking records is nothing new for Real Madrid star Luka Modric and he continues to amaze.

Modric’s call to sign another one year extension in Madrid saw him elevated to club captain over the summer and he remains central in Madrid.

Despite not being a regular starting pick, his nous and experience are ever present, and he is still the leader for Croatia.

The veteran midfielder recently admitted his goal of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup hinges on staying fit and playing at a competitive club level.

However, as he prepares to turn 39 tomorrow, he floated home a superb free kick to give Croatia a first UEFA Nations League win of 2024/25 with a 1-0 home victory against Poland.

👏Luka Modric still doing Luka Modric things…..he turns 39 tomorrow 🇭🇷 https://t.co/rLQtCJWLDS — Football España (@footballespana_) September 8, 2024

The clash in Osijek is Modric’s 180th cap for Croatia making him the second most capped European men’s player of all time behind his former club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo on 214 with Portugal.

Images via Getty Images