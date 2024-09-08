Spain have stormed into an incredible early 2-0 lead in their UEFA Nations League clash on the road in Switzerland.

On the back of a drab 0-0 campaign opening draw in Serbia, Luis de la Fuente opted to rotate, with four starting changes to his team.

It was one of those alterations who provided the instant breakthrough as former Real Madrid striker Joselu headed home his sixth international goal.

As the hosts failed to clear their lines from a corner, Spain quickly recycled possession back out to the right wing, for Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal to work his magic.

The teenager danced away from two challenges, before dinking in a cross for Joselu to nod home, with VAR confirming the ball just crossed the line.

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Switzerland 0-1 Spain | Joselu JOSELU HAS GIVEN SPAIN THE LEAD !!!!!!! LAMINE YAMAL WITH THE ASSIST !!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/tMO3bxbEyT — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) September 8, 2024

The visitors have powered on from there, with Fabian Ruiz firing home from close range, as Nico Williams‘ shot was kept out by Swiss goal keeper Gregor Kobel.

📍🇪🇸🔴🔵⚽️Le but de Fabian Ruiz pic.twitter.com/ocAcU6LqUq — ParisSG INFOS (@Paris_sginfos) September 8, 2024

