Spain survive scare to secure Swiss win in Nations League showdown

Spain eventually cruised over the line to a 4-1 UEFA Nations League win away in Switzerland.

After a low key 0-0 campaign opening draw in Serbia, Luis de la Fuente rotated his team in Geneva, with four starting changes.

Those swaps triggered a perfect early showing as Lamine Yamal set up Joselu before Fabian Ruiz doubled their advantage.

Robin Le Normand’s red card disrupted Spain ahead of the break as the hosts pulled a goal back before the interval.

Switzerland carried the greater threat in the second period, but it was Spain’s ruthlessness that edged the result late on, as Ruiz again popped to score from close range.

Substitute Ferran Torres confirmed three points for Spain with 10 minutes to go as he finished off a rapid counter attack for the away side.

Spain’s stars now head back to their clubs with the next international window scheduled for October with two home games against Denmark and Serbia.

Images via Getty Images